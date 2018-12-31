SP Plus Corp (SP) Given $45.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $45.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 59 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Sidoti cut their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on SP Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 312,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SP Plus by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,673 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in SP Plus by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 273,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,909 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 158,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 54,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

SP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. 4,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,395. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $661.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

