Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,154 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of Spectrum Brands worth $132,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $103.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.58.

Shares of SPB opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.49. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

