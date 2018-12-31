SPX Flow (FLOW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLOW. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $30.24 on Thursday. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,228,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 208.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 139,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 94,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,228,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 6.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

