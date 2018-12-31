SRCOIN (SRCOIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,963.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $685,303.00 and $15,963.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.02275572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00164389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00205399 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026622 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

