SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.36.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $445,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow bought 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,413.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,798 shares of company stock worth $1,675,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 162,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

