Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.85 Million Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 17,320,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,645,000 after buying an additional 3,714,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,541,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,025 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,977,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,405 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,803 shares during the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

FOX opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.85 Million Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-6-85-million-position-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-fox.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.