Star Buffet (STRZ) and Bojangles (BOJA) Critical Review

Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Star Buffet has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bojangles has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Bojangles shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Bojangles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Buffet and Bojangles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Buffet -1.04% N/A -3.89% Bojangles 9.42% 9.95% 5.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Buffet and Bojangles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Buffet $26.52 million 0.08 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Bojangles $547.44 million 1.10 $72.00 million $0.83 19.37

Bojangles has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Star Buffet and Bojangles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A Bojangles 0 5 0 0 2.00

Bojangles has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.79%. Given Bojangles’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bojangles is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Summary

Bojangles beats Star Buffet on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

