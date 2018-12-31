Star Group LP (SGU) Stake Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Star Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Star Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Star Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Star Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SGU opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.09. Star Group LP has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

