Stella-Jones Inc (SJ) Receives C$50.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJ. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,420. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$37.40 and a 12 month high of C$52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.30.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$571.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 2.55000006037885 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

