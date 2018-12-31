Stellar Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Stellar has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00003011 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, CryptoMarket, BitMart and ABCC. Stellar has a market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $92.22 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.02281789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00162861 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00205639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026734 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 104,582,774,327 coins and its circulating supply is 19,160,776,195 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Ovis, Bitfinex, ABCC, OKEx, Kraken, CEX.IO, CryptoMarket, Exrates, BitMart, Bittrex, Upbit, Koineks, Sistemkoin, Stronghold, Kucoin, Indodax, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, RippleFox, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Stellarport, Liquid, Kuna, Poloniex, Koinex, GOPAX, Exmo, Kryptono, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, Binance, BCEX, C2CX, Gate.io, Huobi and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

