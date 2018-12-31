StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of BANX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. 34,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,061. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.35.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter worth $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 271,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Read More: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCastle Financial (BANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.