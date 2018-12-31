Storm (STORM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $539,673.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinrail, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $539,673.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.02344702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00159854 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00200930 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027262 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,951,373,955 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Radar Relay, YoBit, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance, Coinrail, WazirX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

