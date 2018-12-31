Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 4,548 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 213,826 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

