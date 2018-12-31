Sun Life Financial (SLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.