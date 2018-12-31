Superior Energy Services (SPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $508.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Superior Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, insider Brian K. Moore bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $280,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,276.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,348.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 139,000 shares of company stock worth $596,420. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 28.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 58.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 57.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

