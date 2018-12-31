Superior Industries International (SUP) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (ISUZY) Head to Head Comparison

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Superior Industries International pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 0.88% 9.82% 2.76% ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 5.07% 9.89% 5.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.11 billion 0.10 -$6.20 million $1.10 4.17 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $18.70 billion 0.63 $994.57 million N/A N/A

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Industries International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Superior Industries International and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 1 3 0 2.75 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superior Industries International presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.46%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR beats Superior Industries International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.