Suretly Achieves Market Cap of $133,216.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00015128 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $133,216.00 and approximately $1,314.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.12052055 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000291 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028697 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,691 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

