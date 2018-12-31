Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.17. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.60 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Synaptics stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $446,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,694.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

