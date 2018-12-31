Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial is well-positioned for long-term growth on the back of increasing revenues, aided by a rapidly rising interest income as well as inorganic growth strategies. Its concerted efforts in forging alliances and effecting acquisitions are likely to drive the shares going forward. Moreover, its Retail Card platform consistently performed well over the past several quarters. Moreover, the company has witnessed its 2018 earnings estimates move north over the last seven days. However, shares of Synchrony Financial’s have lost in a year’s time, wider than its industry’s decline. The company has been witnessing a steep rise in expenses since 2013, which has been weighing on its bottom line. Its high allowance for loss remains another concern.”

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYF. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,704. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 110.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.