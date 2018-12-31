Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.65. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,185.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

