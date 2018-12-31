Syscoin Price Down 3.4% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Syscoin has a total market cap of $25.25 million and $199,483.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00809681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018966 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 545,793,883 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Upbit, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Binance and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

