Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.11.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Targa Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $36.02. 3,172,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.77 and a beta of 1.92. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 121.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1,106.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.