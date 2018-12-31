TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of TCF Financial worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $268,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $264,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $313,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.63 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 12.89%. TCF Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

