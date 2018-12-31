Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 5,194 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of USANA Health Sciences worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $18,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,105,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,760,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,961,000 after acquiring an additional 133,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 102,529 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 241,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $114.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.79. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Walter Noot sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $43,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $32,399.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and sold 126,178 shares worth $13,904,105. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

