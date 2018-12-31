Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 20,051 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 35.3% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 52,572,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,632,000 after buying an additional 13,722,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $464,441,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $265,833,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.8% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 11,479,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after purchasing an additional 826,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $150,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Aegis increased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

