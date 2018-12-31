TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of FTI opened at $19.67 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $761,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,028,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,888,000 after purchasing an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 49.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 238,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

