Texas Instruments (TXN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,968,000 after buying an additional 807,808 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 345,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

