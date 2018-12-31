Tezos (Pre-Launch) Price Hits $3.26 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, ZB.COM, Bitfinex and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos (Pre-Launch) alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00012338 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s. The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.com. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Huobi, UEX, ZB.COM, Coinone, Bitfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kraken and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos (Pre-Launch) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos (Pre-Launch) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.