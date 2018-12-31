The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,355 Shares of Cree, Inc. (CREE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,057 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of Cree worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cree by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,546 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,623 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,526 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CREE. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

