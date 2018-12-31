The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Davita Inc (DVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,111 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Davita were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Davita by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Davita by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Davita by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. Barclays began coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.44 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Davita in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.18.

Davita stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

