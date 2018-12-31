The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.03 Million Position in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Perrigo worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 620.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 263,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy prgo” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.99 per share, with a total value of $204,768.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,332.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

