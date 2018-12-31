Thomas J. Hutchison III Sells 10,000 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 520,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,840. The company has a market cap of $706.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.75 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $19.00 price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/thomas-j-hutchison-iii-sells-10000-shares-of-hersha-hospitality-trust-ht-stock.html.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.