Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 253 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $208,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $254,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $229.66 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.05 and a 52 week high of $345.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 2,376 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.51, for a total value of $604,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,504 shares in the company, valued at $382,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 392 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $97,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,502.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,916. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

