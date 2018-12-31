Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of American Assets Trust worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 277.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 164.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $339,248.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $508,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 125,149 shares of company stock worth $4,974,237 over the last 90 days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AAT opened at $40.07 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.23.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

