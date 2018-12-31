Thunderstake Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TSC)

Thunderstake (CURRENCY:TSC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Thunderstake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Thunderstake has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Thunderstake has a market capitalization of $35,398.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Thunderstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00018799 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Thunderstake Profile

Thunderstake (CRYPTO:TSC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Thunderstake’s total supply is 472,649,465 coins. The official website for Thunderstake is thunderstake.com. Thunderstake’s official Twitter account is @thunderstake.

Buying and Selling Thunderstake

Thunderstake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunderstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunderstake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunderstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

