TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,645 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of CenterPoint Energy worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,109,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,885,000 after buying an additional 3,849,365 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 139.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,684,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,827,000 after buying an additional 3,889,363 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $173,810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,558,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,055,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,404,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,796,000 after buying an additional 480,169 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.00 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.02%.

WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,645 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-acquires-27645-shares-of-centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp.html.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.