TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171,061 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of The Western Union worth $31,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,924,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $872,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 53,019.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,221,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166,142 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in The Western Union by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,200,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,611,000 after buying an additional 809,286 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after buying an additional 5,353,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,403,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after buying an additional 855,121 shares during the period.

WU opened at $17.04 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 18,709 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $339,381.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,749.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $41,368.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at $984,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $425,914. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

