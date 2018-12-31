TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $32.93 Million Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of EXACT Sciences worth $32,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $82.85.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 163,514 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $11,282,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 886,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,134,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,667 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $529,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,778 shares of company stock worth $27,244,373. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $32.93 Million Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-32-93-million-stake-in-exact-sciences-co-exas.html.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It has an intellectual property, which protects its non invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.