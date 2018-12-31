Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tile Shop from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tile Shop from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tile Shop to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Tile Shop to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

In related news, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 32,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $182,102.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 533,191 shares of company stock worth $3,167,821 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,555. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $288.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tile Shop will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.