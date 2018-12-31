TittieCoin Price Down 36.1% This Week (TIT)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, TittieCoin has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. TittieCoin has a market capitalization of $573,513.00 and $18.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TittieCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00819505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00019222 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001225 BTC.

TittieCoin Profile

TittieCoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. The official website for TittieCoin is tittiecoin.com. TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TittieCoin

TittieCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TittieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TittieCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TittieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

