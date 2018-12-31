Tocagen (TOCA) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 176.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tocagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of TOCA stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 222.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tocagen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Tocagen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

