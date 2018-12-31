Top Image Systems (TISA) and AstroNova (ALOT) Head to Head Review

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Top Image Systems alerts:

AstroNova pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Top Image Systems does not pay a dividend. AstroNova pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Top Image Systems has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstroNova has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Top Image Systems and AstroNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Image Systems -20.38% -43.74% -18.91% AstroNova 3.07% 7.91% 4.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Top Image Systems and AstroNova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Image Systems $29.67 million 0.32 -$6.58 million ($0.37) -1.41 AstroNova $113.40 million 1.11 $3.28 million $0.63 28.73

AstroNova has higher revenue and earnings than Top Image Systems. Top Image Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstroNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Top Image Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of AstroNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of AstroNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Top Image Systems and AstroNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Image Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 AstroNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Top Image Systems currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 473.28%. Given Top Image Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Top Image Systems is more favorable than AstroNova.

Summary

AstroNova beats Top Image Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems. The company's products integrate information regardless of the source and format of the data, such as invoices, purchase orders, checks, freight and shipping bills, and others. Its solutions deliver the extracted data to applications comprising document and content management, enterprise resource planning, or customer relationship management. The company develops and markets its software solutions to a range of customers that automatically classifies, recognizes, and understands data processed into the organization systems. It processes, validates, and integrates data into ERP, CRM, and workflow systems. Its eFLOW Unified Content platform solution performs business-critical key data capture, lying within incoming documents, such as paper forms, eForms, fax, image files, microfiche, and electronic. The company serves end-user customers, value-added resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Top Image Systems Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M). The Product Identification segment offers tabletop and work cell-ready digital color label printers; specialty OEM printing systems; and labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons under the QuickLabel brand. This segment also offers T2-C, an inkjet table top label press; T2, a parent of the T2-C; T4 for print, die cut, and lamination; and T3, a customizable label production and finishing press under the TrojanLabel brand. In addition, this segment sells various specialized software used to operate the printers and presses, design labels, and manage printing on an automated basis. It serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, as well as brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers visual data from local and networked data streams and sensors; a range of hardware and software products under the AstroNova T&M brand; Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EV-500, a digital strip chart recording system; PTA-45B cockpit printers; and ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers. Its AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; and ToughSwitch Ethernet switches used in military aircraft and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Image Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Image Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.