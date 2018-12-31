TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Receives $21.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, National Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 423,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,132,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,658,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 69.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after buying an additional 1,627,555 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 81,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 30.0% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 520,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 119,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

