Tractor Supply (TSCO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

12/19/2018 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply has outperformed the industry in a year, courtesy of its focus on store growth initiatives, ONETractor plan and investment in everyday businesses. The company delivered solid third-quarter 2018 results, which marked an earnings and sales beat in four of the last five quarters. Results gained from robust comps performance driven by ongoing efforts to build customer loyalty and enhance digital capabilities. Moreover, the company’s upbeat outlook for 2018 drives optimism. Further, Tractor Supply is set to gain from robust omni-channel efforts and rewards program. It is also working to strike a balance between initiatives, and investments in stores and distribution centers with strict cost disciplines and operational efficiencies. However, higher SG&A expenses are weighing on margins, which might hurt the company’s profitability. Stiff industry competition and volatility in raw material prices are additional headwinds.”

12/14/2018 – Tractor Supply had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cleveland Research.

12/13/2018 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

12/11/2018 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2018 – Tractor Supply was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Tractor Supply had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2018 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2018 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2018 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2018 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,264,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,776,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,619,000 after acquiring an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 316,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

