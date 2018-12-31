Traders Buy JD.Com (JD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) on weakness during trading on Monday. $90.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $75.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.40 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, JD.Com had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. JD.Com traded down ($0.78) for the day and closed at $20.93

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, September 17th. CLSA downgraded JD.Com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,093.00 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in JD.Com by 1,497.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

