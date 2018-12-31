Traders Sell Home Depot (HD) on Strength (HD)

Traders sold shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on strength during trading on Monday. $140.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $260.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.15 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Home Depot had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. Home Depot traded up $1.60 for the day and closed at $171.82

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $11,875,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 178.9% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.7% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $3,307,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

