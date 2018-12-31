Traid (TRAID) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $82.00

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Traid has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traid coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Traid has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Traid Profile

Traid (CRYPTO:TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 32,945,380 coins. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

