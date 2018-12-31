Trimble’s (TRMB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trimble’s drivers include robust organic growth, contributions from acquisitions and operational efficiency. Also, Trimble's expanding product portfolio is aiding its solid organic growth. Moreover, the geographical diversity in Trimble’s agricultural business continues to strengthen its footprints in the agricultural sector. This also aids the performance of the company’s Resources and Utilities segment. However, growing competition in the industry remains a concern. Also, the company is exposed to the risk of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.42. Trimble has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.12 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $89,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,023.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Kirkland sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $562,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,035.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,242 shares of company stock valued at $744,907. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Trimble by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Trimble by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1,228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,352,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,792,000 after purchasing an additional 188,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

