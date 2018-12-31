Tuesday Morning (TUES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.67

Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 37738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

TUES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.39 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 35.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/tuesday-morning-tues-hits-new-1-year-low-at-1-67.html.

About Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.