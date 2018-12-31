Twinkle (TKT) Price Tops $0.0020

Twinkle (CURRENCY:TKT) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Twinkle token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BCEX. During the last seven days, Twinkle has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Twinkle has a market cap of $0.00 and $74,218.00 worth of Twinkle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $462.02 or 0.12130010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00001277 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About Twinkle

Twinkle (CRYPTO:TKT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Twinkle’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Twinkle’s official website is www.tkt-twinkle.com. The Reddit community for Twinkle is /r/Twinkleofficial. Twinkle’s official Twitter account is @RainbowCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Twinkle Token Trading

Twinkle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twinkle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Twinkle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Twinkle using one of the exchanges listed above.

